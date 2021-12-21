Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GLNG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.96, changing hands as high as $12.16 per share. Golar LNG Ltd shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GLNG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GLNG's low point in its 52 week range is $8.65 per share, with $15.1246 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.