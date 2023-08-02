Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Globe Life Inc (Symbol: GL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $113.25, changing hands as high as $113.49 per share. Globe Life Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GL's low point in its 52 week range is $96.23 per share, with $123.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $112.89. The GL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.