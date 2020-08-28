Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GKOS

In trading on Friday, shares of Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $46.27, changing hands as high as $47.62 per share. Glaukos Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GKOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GKOS's low point in its 52 week range is $23.31 per share, with $76.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.44.

