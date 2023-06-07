Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GIL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.18, changing hands as high as $30.27 per share. Gildan Activewear Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GIL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GIL's low point in its 52 week range is $25.67 per share, with $34.325 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.32.

