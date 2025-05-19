Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GIC

In trading on Monday, shares of Global Industrial Company (Symbol: GIC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.44, changing hands as high as $27.50 per share. Global Industrial Company shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GIC's low point in its 52 week range is $20.79 per share, with $36.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.