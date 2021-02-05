Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GHG

In trading on Friday, shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd (Symbol: GHG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.13, changing hands as high as $13.28 per share. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GHG's low point in its 52 week range is $9.79 per share, with $15.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.28.

