Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GHC

In trading on Monday, shares of Graham Holdings Co. (Symbol: GHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $602.62, changing hands as high as $605.32 per share. Graham Holdings Co. shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GHC's low point in its 52 week range is $525.58 per share, with $681.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $602.09.

