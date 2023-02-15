Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GGR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gogoro Inc (Symbol: GGR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.65, changing hands as high as $4.95 per share. Gogoro Inc shares are currently trading up about 8.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GGR's low point in its 52 week range is $2.83 per share, with $17.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.93.

