Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GGG

In trading on Monday, shares of Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.62, changing hands as high as $49.25 per share. Graco Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GGG's low point in its 52 week range is $38.43 per share, with $56.985 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.07.

