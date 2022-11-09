Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GFI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Gold Fields Ltd. (Symbol: GFI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.76, changing hands as high as $11.30 per share. Gold Fields Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 12% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GFI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GFI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.03 per share, with $17.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.07.

