Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GFF

In trading on Friday, shares of Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.55, changing hands as high as $33.73 per share. Griffon Corp. shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GFF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GFF's low point in its 52 week range is $25.43 per share, with $43.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.67.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.