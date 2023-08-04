Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GEN

In trading on Friday, shares of Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.74, changing hands as high as $20.24 per share. Gen Digital Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GEN's low point in its 52 week range is $15.45 per share, with $26.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.05. The GEN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

