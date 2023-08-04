Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GDYN

In trading on Friday, shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (Symbol: GDYN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.19, changing hands as high as $11.29 per share. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 14.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDYN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GDYN's low point in its 52 week range is $8.0001 per share, with $24.2662 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.31.
