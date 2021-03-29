Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GDDY

In trading on Monday, shares of GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.05, changing hands as high as $78.26 per share. GoDaddy Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GDDY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GDDY's low point in its 52 week range is $50.63 per share, with $93.745 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.29.

