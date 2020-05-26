Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GBCI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.15, changing hands as high as $41.10 per share. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBCI's low point in its 52 week range is $26.66 per share, with $46.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.76.

