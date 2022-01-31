Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - GABC

In trading on Monday, shares of German American Bancorp Inc (Symbol: GABC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.43, changing hands as high as $39.61 per share. German American Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GABC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GABC's low point in its 52 week range is $33.21 per share, with $51.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.60.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.