Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FXI

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (Symbol: FXI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.96, changing hands as high as $42.03 per share. iShares China Large-Cap shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXI's low point in its 52 week range is $37.66 per share, with $45.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.01.

