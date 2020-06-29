Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FUL

In trading on Monday, shares of Fuller Company (Symbol: FUL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.94, changing hands as high as $44.40 per share. Fuller Company shares are currently trading up about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUL's low point in its 52 week range is $23.68 per share, with $52.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.51.

