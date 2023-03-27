Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FTXG

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (Symbol: FTXG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.53, changing hands as high as $26.65 per share. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTXG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTXG's low point in its 52 week range is $24.51 per share, with $29.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.58.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.