Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FTV

In trading on Friday, shares of Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.83, changing hands as high as $73.15 per share. Fortive Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTV's low point in its 52 week range is $37.3101 per share, with $83.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $71.12. The FTV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

