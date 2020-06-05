Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FTS

In trading on Friday, shares of Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.42, changing hands as high as $40.76 per share. Fortis Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTS's low point in its 52 week range is $28.59 per share, with $44.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.35.

