Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FTNT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $300.58, changing hands as high as $303.54 per share. Fortinet Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTNT's low point in its 52 week range is $167.0827 per share, with $371.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $303.48. The FTNT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

