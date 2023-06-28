Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FTCH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Farfetch Ltd (Symbol: FTCH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.04, changing hands as high as $6.26 per share. Farfetch Ltd shares are currently trading up about 9.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTCH's low point in its 52 week range is $3.64 per share, with $12.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.14.

