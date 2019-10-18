Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FTAI

In trading on Friday, shares of Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC (Symbol: FTAI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.59, changing hands as high as $15.74 per share. Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTAI's low point in its 52 week range is $12.84 per share, with $17.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.65.

