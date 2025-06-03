Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FSLY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.63, changing hands as high as $7.71 per share. Fastly Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSLY's low point in its 52 week range is $4.65 per share, with $12.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.67.

