Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FSLR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $182.73, changing hands as high as $192.82 per share. First Solar Inc shares are currently trading up about 22.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSLR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSLR's low point in its 52 week range is $116.5625 per share, with $306.7699 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $191.08. The FSLR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

