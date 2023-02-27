Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FSK

In trading on Monday, shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.79, changing hands as high as $19.94 per share. FS KKR Capital Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSK's low point in its 52 week range is $16.70 per share, with $23.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.81.

