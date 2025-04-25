Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FSIG

In trading on Friday, shares of the First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (Symbol: FSIG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.98, changing hands as high as $18.99 per share. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSIG's low point in its 52 week range is $18.55 per share, with $19.325 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.98.

