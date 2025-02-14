Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FSEC

In trading on Friday, shares of the Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (Symbol: FSEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.88, changing hands as high as $42.92 per share. Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSEC's low point in its 52 week range is $40.3924 per share, with $45.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.91.

