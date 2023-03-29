Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FRSH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Freshworks Inc (Symbol: FRSH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.21, changing hands as high as $14.55 per share. Freshworks Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRSH's low point in its 52 week range is $10.51 per share, with $21.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.39.

