Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FRSH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Freshworks Inc - Class A (Symbol: FRSH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.25, changing hands as high as $21.26 per share. Freshworks Inc - Class A shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRSH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRSH's low point in its 52 week range is $15.60 per share, with $53.295 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.91.

