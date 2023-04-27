Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FRG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Franchise Group Inc (Symbol: FRG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.03, changing hands as high as $29.27 per share. Franchise Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRG's low point in its 52 week range is $22.45 per share, with $44.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.97.

