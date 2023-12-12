Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.16, changing hands as high as $50.23 per share. First Industrial Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FR's low point in its 52 week range is $40.44 per share, with $55.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.20.

