Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FPEI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (Symbol: FPEI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.08, changing hands as high as $17.15 per share. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FPEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FPEI's low point in its 52 week range is $16.10 per share, with $18.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.