Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FOXF

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (Symbol: FOXF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $94.09, changing hands as high as $94.36 per share. Fox Factory Holding Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOXF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FOXF's low point in its 52 week range is $69.28 per share, with $190.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.44.

