Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FNDA

In trading on Monday, shares of the FNDA ETF (Symbol: FNDA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.85, changing hands as high as $54.08 per share. FNDA shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNDA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNDA's low point in its 52 week range is $47.9601 per share, with $58.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.72.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.