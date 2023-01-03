Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FNCL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the FNCL ETF (Symbol: FNCL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.30, changing hands as high as $48.60 per share. FNCL shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNCL's low point in its 52 week range is $42.22 per share, with $59.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.20.

