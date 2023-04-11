Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FLTR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (Symbol: FLTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.90, changing hands as high as $24.98 per share. Investment Grade Floating Rate shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLTR's low point in its 52 week range is $24.32 per share, with $25.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.96.

