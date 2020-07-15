Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FLOW

In trading on Wednesday, shares of SPX Flow Inc (Symbol: FLOW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.28, changing hands as high as $39.34 per share. SPX Flow Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLOW's low point in its 52 week range is $15.74 per share, with $49.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.10.

