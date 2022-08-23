Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FLNC

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fluence Energy Inc - Class A (Symbol: FLNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.35, changing hands as high as $17.42 per share. Fluence Energy Inc - Class A shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLNC's low point in its 52 week range is $4.96 per share, with $39.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.87.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.