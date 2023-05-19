Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FLGT

In trading on Friday, shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (Symbol: FLGT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.08, changing hands as high as $36.70 per share. Fulgent Genetics Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FLGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FLGT's low point in its 52 week range is $28.27 per share, with $65.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.55.

