Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FL

In trading on Friday, shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.92, changing hands as high as $29.38 per share. Foot Locker, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FL's low point in its 52 week range is $14.84 per share, with $47.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.52.

