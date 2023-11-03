Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FIZZ

News & Insights

In trading on Friday, shares of National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.94, changing hands as high as $49.66 per share. National Beverage Corp. shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIZZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

National Beverage Corp. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, FIZZ's low point in its 52 week range is $42.09 per share, with $55.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.32.

