Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FIX

In trading on Friday, shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.98, changing hands as high as $53.29 per share. Comfort Systems USA Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIX's low point in its 52 week range is $36.27 per share, with $59.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.48.

