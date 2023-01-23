Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FITB

In trading on Monday, shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $35.22, changing hands as high as $35.37 per share. Fifth Third Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FITB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FITB's low point in its 52 week range is $30.92 per share, with $50.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.31. The FITB DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
