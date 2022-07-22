Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FISV

In trading on Friday, shares of Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.03, changing hands as high as $100.82 per share. Fiserv Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FISV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FISV's low point in its 52 week range is $87.03 per share, with $119.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.50. The FISV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.