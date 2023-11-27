Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FIS

In trading on Monday, shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.12, changing hands as high as $56.17 per share. Fidelity National Information Services Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIS's low point in its 52 week range is $46.911 per share, with $79.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.36. The FIS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.