Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FIGS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of FIGS Inc (Symbol: FIGS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.20, changing hands as high as $8.29 per share. FIGS Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIGS's low point in its 52 week range is $5.55 per share, with $13.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.25.

