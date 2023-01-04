Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FIBK

In trading on Wednesday, shares of First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.36, changing hands as high as $39.42 per share. First Interstate BancSystem Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FIBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FIBK's low point in its 52 week range is $32.40 per share, with $46.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.42.

