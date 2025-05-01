Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - FHN

In trading on Thursday, shares of First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.40, changing hands as high as $18.41 per share. First Horizon Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FHN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FHN's low point in its 52 week range is $14.09 per share, with $22.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.40.

